Connect with us

International Rugby

I won’t be stopping at 100 caps – George Ford

Game in

George Ford is set to become just the seventh man to play 100 Tests for England when he tours Argentina this summer, but the fly-half believes he still has a lot more to give.

At 32, Ford is now more than a decade into an international career that has seen him win a hat-trick of Six Nations titles, reach a World Cup final and win a pair of Premiership crowns.
The emergence of Fin Smith saw him restricted to just 20 minutes of action during the Six Nations, but the Saints fly-half, along with namesake Marcus, will not take on the Pumas after being selected for the Lions Tour.
Ford, who co-ca...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in International Rugby