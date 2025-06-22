Connect with us

England XV 24-26 France XV: 14-man England fall back into bad old ways

England ............................. 24pts
Tries: Willis 24, Coles 29, Carpenter 40, Dombrandt 60 Conversions: Ford 24, 40

France................................ 26pts
Tries: Barlot 7, Auradou 10, Mallez 75, Taofifenua 80+3 Conversions: Le Garrec 12, Hastoy 76, 80+3
France scored two tries in the opening 10 minutes and two more in the final 10.
They did little in between, except give away penalties and possession, but it was enough against an England side that kept too firm a grip on the handbrake.
When replacement No.8 Alex Dombrandt scored England’s fourth try on the hour with Camero...

