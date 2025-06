Dream Team – Cai Griffiths

Cai Griffiths, the London Welsh Director of Rugby and former Neath, Ospreys, London Irish and London Welsh tighthead, chooses the best XV he has played with or against

1. Duncan Jones – A rock in the scrum with 50-plus Wales caps, Duncan’s experience and power make him a cornerstone of the front row. His work rate in the loose is unmatched.

2. Richard Hibbard – Known for his bulldozing runs and pinpoint lineout throws. He brought a mix of aggression and precision to the tight five.

3. Adam Jones – ‘The Bomb’ anchors the scrum with his immense strength. A master of the dark arts!

4. Alun Wy...