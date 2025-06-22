Connect with us

Nick Cain: Don’t let Joe Schmidt take British and Irish Lions for a ride

Joe Schmidt:

The Lions are being taken for pussycats by Australia coach Joe Schmidt. Contrary to the assurance given by Phil Waugh, the chief executive of Rugby Australia that “it is important that Test stars play for their franchises against the Lions”, Schmidt is still boxing and coxing.
Having declared in May that he would “safeguard” his 25 leading Wallabies for the Test series, Schmidt has been under heavy fire for a mercenary approach that cuts the ground from under the entire touring concept.
The whole aim of rugby union’s cherished tour culture is to have a seven-week nationwide trek of Austra...

