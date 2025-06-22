Connect with us

Nick Cain: Whole Game Union is hoping to land a longshot

Pressure growing

There is an RFU AGM on Saturday, and it could pass by with a barely discernible ripple, or deliver a seismic shock which could topple the RFU Board and Bill Sweeney’s incumbent administration.
From the point of view of chief executive Sweeney and the Board, the main aim of the AGM, to be held at St George’s Park, is to rubber-stamp a governance review headed by Malcolm Wharton.
The review proposes that the 63-strong RFU Council is disbanded and replaced by a small group of selected individuals.
This has provoked strong resistance from many Council members, who command significant numbers of ...

