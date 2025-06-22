Connect with us

Columnists

Peter Jackson: Stat watch – Gareth Chilcott still top as French clubs racking up the most cards

Peter Jackson breaks the news to Gareth Chilcott that his six sendings-off during his career is still a record

After more than 30 years in splendid isolation, Gareth Chilcott’s serene reign at the top of rugby’s hit parade still shows no sign of ending any time soon.
For sheer longevity, his run leaves some very famous people a very long way behind, most notably those who have made multi-millions from biffing a little white ball around the fairways of the world.
Tiger Woods only lasted 683 weeks as the No.1 golfer in the world, a mere 13 years which makes him look a bit of a fly-by-night co...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in Columnists