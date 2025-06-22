Chris Hewett: Can Bath outdo the team that Jack Rowell built?

The dear departed Jack Rowell rather fancied himself as a master of the caustic punchline and remained particularly proud of one – “That may be good enough for England, but it isn’t good enough for Bath” – even after he had left Bath for England.

A year on from his passing, the club he created in his own image are once again the best in the country. The question? Are Bath now good enough for Bath?

We won’t know the answer for another 12 months, by which time the new Premiership titleholders will have had their credentials scrutinised and deconstructed by the French, the Irish and, assumin...