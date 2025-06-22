Connect with us

Chris Hewett

Chris Hewett: Jonny Wilkinson just shouldn’t be the lone star

You have to laugh. Otherwise, you’d cry yourself a river.
According to a public vote organised by the folk who run (for want of a better word) Europe’s major club tournaments, only one Englishman deserves a place in the crème-dela-crème team chosen to mark three decades of cross-border action.
And yes, that Englishman was playing for a French club. We speak of the saintly Jonny Wilkinson, whose back-to-back titles with Toulon give him the nod at No.10 – hardly a bolt from the blue, for in rugby terms, Jonny sits on God’s right hand. But that means no Owen Farrell, which seems just a little h...

