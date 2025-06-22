Connect with us

Premiership Team of the Season: Power takes the glory

Paul Rees selects his finest XV from a season full of thrills and spills 

Last weekend’s final between Bath and Leicester may not have been among the most flowing of showpieces, but it drew an average audience of 973,000 – the highest ever for a Premiership match.
It was screened simultaneously on TNT Sports and ITV1 and attracted a combined audience share of more than 16 per cent. Social reach in the week of the final was 13.8 million, an 82 per cent increase on 2024. And the match was a sell-out with a crowd of 81,708.
A few days after Bath had won their first Premiership crown, the broa...

