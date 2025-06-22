Connect with us

International Rugby

Tom Willis can’t wait for Argentina challenge

Tom Willis Saracens

It has been three years since Tom Willis had his rugby career and life turned upside down, but the England No.8 is back on track and ready to thrive from that adversity.

Willis was just 22 when his boyhood club Wasps entered administration, finding himself out of a job and scrambling around.
He moved across to France, joining Bordeaux-Bègles, making an immediate impact with the French side, who this year claimed the Champions Cup crown.
Even so, behind the scenes the early months were not easy, while dreams of an international career were also contingent on him returning to England.
He did ...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in International Rugby