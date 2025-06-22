Tom Willis can’t wait for Argentina challenge

It has been three years since Tom Willis had his rugby career and life turned upside down, but the England No.8 is back on track and ready to thrive from that adversity.

Willis was just 22 when his boyhood club Wasps entered administration, finding himself out of a job and scrambling around.

He moved across to France, joining Bordeaux-Bègles, making an immediate impact with the French side, who this year claimed the Champions Cup crown.

Even so, behind the scenes the early months were not easy, while dreams of an international career were also contingent on him returning to England.

He did ...