Finn Russell: Johnny Sexton and I are getting on well in British and Irish Lions environment

Finn Russell has declared peace in our time with Johnny Sexton but insists he never had a gripe with the Irish icon in the first place.

The two generational fly-halves met up in Dublin on Monday, when Sexton, an assistant coach with the Lions, and the Scotsman, fresh from Bath’s title win, shook hands and let bygones be bygones.

Sexton, below, described Russell as ‘flashy’ and not a Test match animal like Owen Farrell in a recent autobiography but Lions boss Andy Farrell negotiated a cease fire although Russell reckons there was no conflict.

And Russell revealed Sexton has been stepping i...