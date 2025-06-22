Connect with us

British and Irish Lions

Finn Russell: Johnny Sexton and I are getting on well in British and Irish Lions environment

Finn Russell has declared peace in our time with Johnny Sexton but insists he never had a gripe with the Irish icon in the first place.
The two generational fly-halves met up in Dublin on Monday, when Sexton, an assistant coach with the Lions, and the Scotsman, fresh from Bath’s title win, shook hands and let bygones be bygones.
Sexton, below, described Russell as ‘flashy’ and not a Test match animal like Owen Farrell in a recent autobiography but Lions boss Andy Farrell negotiated a cease fire although Russell reckons there was no conflict.

And Russell revealed Sexton has been stepping i...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in British and Irish Lions