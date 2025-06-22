British and Irish Lions
Finn Russell: Johnny Sexton and I are getting on well in British and Irish Lions environment
More in British and Irish Lions
-
Joe Schmidt rejects British and Irish Lions’ demands to release Australia stars for tour games
Australia head coach Joe Schmidt has hit back at the British and Irish Lions...
-
Andy Farrell reads the riot act after ‘unacceptable’ British and Irish performance against Argentina
Bundee Aki revealed boss Andy Farrell read the Lions the riot act in the...
-
British and Irish Lions great Ian McLauchlan dies, aged 83
British and Irish Lions great Ian McLauchlan has died at the age of 83....
-
British and Irish Lions 24-28 Argentina: We will learn and get better, says Maro Itoje after Lions fall short
British & Irish Lions ..... 24pts Tries: Aki 18, Penalty 45, Beirne 52 Conversions:...