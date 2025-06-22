Andy Farrell reads the riot act after ‘unacceptable’ British and Irish performance against Argentina

Bundee Aki revealed boss Andy Farrell read the Lions the riot act in the wake of Friday’s 28-24 defeat to Argentina in Dublin.

The tourists flew to Perth yesterday with a flea in the ear from their boss who laid down the law post-match, declaring their performance was unacceptable.

Ireland centre Aki, a try scorer at the Aviva Stadium, has worked with Farrell since his Ireland debut in 2017 and knew what was coming from the straight-talking head coach.

And Farrell duly delivered, leaving his squad smarting as he tried to pick the squad up ahead of next Saturday’s first game down under again...