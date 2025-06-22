Immanuel Feyi-Waboso’s red card anguish in England loss to France

Steve Borthwick defended Immanuel Feyi-Waboso after the wing saw red at Twickenham yesterday as England crashed to an agonising loss to France.

The Exeter wing may have destroyed his own hopes of going on the tour to Argentina after he was sent off for a reckless tackle on fly-half Antoine Hastoy.

He is facing a potential three-match ban which would rule him out of all the upcoming Tests with the Pumas and United States. His summer fate will be decided by a disciplinary panel with England hoping for the best but fearing the worst.

Borthwick was left doubly disappointed as his side’s warm-up ...