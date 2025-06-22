Bath won’t be one-hit wonders, says Ted Hill

Ted Hill made his peace with beaten Leicester opponents when he marched into England camp last Monday and warned Bath are not going anywhere.

The flanker was a standout performer in last weekend’s 23-21 Premiership final win over Tigers that nailed his club’s first league title since 1996.

Hill was picked to start for England against the France XV at Twickenham yesterday but first he had to shake hands with Freddie Steward, Jack van Poortvliet and Joe Heyes, declaring bygones are bygones ahead of the England summer tour.

Tiger: Freddie Steward

Back rower Hill had been in their shoes last ...