Connect with us

British and Irish Lions

British and Irish Lions great Ian McLauchlan dies, aged 83

British and Irish Lions great Ian McLauchlan has died at the age of 83.
McLauchlan earned the nickname ‘Mighty Mouse’ for his fearsome scrummaging despite weighing only 14st 6lb on debut in 1969.
He was part of successful Lions tours to New Zealand and South Africa in 1971 and 1974 – one of only five players to start all eight Test matches on those tours – and scored a crucial try in the first Test in Dunedin in 1971 as the Lions won 9-3.
“He was some character and some player,” his former Scotland and Lions team-mate Andy Irvine said.
“He was smaller than most props he came up against but ...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in British and Irish Lions