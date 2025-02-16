Brendan Gallagher, Latest News

I’m singin’ in the rain – and loving it

on

More in Brendan Gallagher:

RUGBY MATTERS
A weekly look at the game’s other talking points
BRENDAN GALLAGHER

IT WAS raining all over Europe last weekend, large parts of the Six Nations were awash and frankly I couldn’t be happier. Despite some of the movers and shakers telling us rugby should become a summer game, rugby only truly works as a winter game, at least primarily. In fact, I’ve often thought it should be in the Winter Olympics and not the Summer Games where it would beef up the action a bit, provide a nice antidote to men and women falling over on ice or trying to travel impossi...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login