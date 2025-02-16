Come in No.10! – Jarrod Evans, ninth time the charm?

By Nick Cain

Should Marcus Smith’s understudy at Harlequins find himself back on Six Nations duty this weekend at long last, the turnover of those selected to wear the most famous jersey of all will climb ever closer to double figures.

Provided he makes the 23 against Ireland on Saturday, Jarrod Evans will be the ninth fly-half chosen by Wales since they last won a match, ironically enough against Georgia during the World Cup almost 18 months ago. Nine 10s in 15 matches takes some doing even in the current mess.

Dan Biggar was at the helm when the losing run kicked off, against Argentina in t...