Six Nations: Warren Gatland broken by assembly line failure

By Peter Jackson - The man truly in the know

February 11, 2025 will go down in Six Nations history as the day the Welsh Rugby Union ran out of sticking plaster for their head coach.

Ironically, the chief executive who greeted Warren Gatland’s return two years earlier made a reference to the same adhesive dressing, albeit dismissively so in a very different context.

Steve Phillips never imagined the renewed reign would end like this with their most successful coach giving it up as a bad job, leaving a wounded squad wrapped in more bandaging than the average Egyptian mummy.

“This appointment...