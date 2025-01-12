Handre Pollard: Argentina will test Steve Borthwick’s England

Gary Fitzgerald

England have been warned to expect “tough battles” when they enter the backyard of the Pumas later this year.

South Africa fly-half Handre Pollard expects to see tough games in La Plata (July 5) and San Juan (July 12) after facing the Lions in Dublin on June 20.

Argentina are currently two places above England in the world rankings. This is courtesy of wins over South Africa, New Zealand, and Australia in the Rugby Championship.

Impact of fanatical home support

With England travelling to Argentina in July, Borthwick will have a seriously depleted squad.

This is because the L...