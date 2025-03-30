Winnett sets his sights on winning back Wales place

By SIMON THOMAS

Positive: Cam Winnett in action for Wales

CAM Winnett admits he was “gutted” and “hurt” to be left out of Wales’ Six Nations squad but the Cardiff full-back says he has turned that negative into a positive by taking the opportunity to re-emerge as a better player.

No-one started more Tests for Wales in 2024 than Winnett – nine in total. Yet come the new year and the Championship, he wasn’t just left out of the team by Warren Gatland, he didn’t even make the squad.

“I was very gutted at the start of it,...