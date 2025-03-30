Spanish rain can’t unsettle Freeman

By PAUL REES

Top gunner: Tommy Freeman scoring against Wales

PICTURE: Getty Images

TOMMY Freeman flew to Majorca for a break after the Six Nations and not even the rain in Spain could dampen his satisfaction at becoming the first England player to score a try in all five rounds.

Freeman confirmed his importance to the side during a tournament in which England increasingly exploited his power and pace with the Northampton back moving from the wing to the centre for the final match against Wales in Cardiff.

The Saints have also used him in both positions and with Freeman widely ex...