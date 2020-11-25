Sale Sharks to sign a fourth Du Preez as South African contingent grows

SALE SHARKS have added an 11th South African to their squad in the shape of Cheetahs’ 6ft 10ins lock JP Du Preez who will arrive in Manchester this week.

The 26-year-old played his final game for the Cheetahs yesterday in the Super Rugby Unlocked clash against Griquas before heading to England.

The Cheetahs, who were kicked out of the Pro14, have indicated they will allow players to take up short-term contracts with other clubs which has started a bun fight among Premiership clubs.

Leicester Tigers have already snapped up Luan de Bruin as well as Jasper Wiese, and other players could be following them soon.

Du Preez started his career with the Lions before moving on to the Cheetahs two years ago.

He has been waiting for a visa to be rubber-stamped before he can arrive England.

He will be the fourth Du Preez at Sale following on from Dan, Jean-Luc and Robert while Steve Diamond has also signed Jono Ross, Akker van der Merwe, Cobus Wiese, Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Coenie Oosthuizen from South Africa.

Sale also have World Cup winners Lood de Jager and Faf de Klerk on the books.

