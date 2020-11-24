Leicester Tigers take interest in Harlequins protégé Louis Lynagh

Posted on by in Latest News, Premiership with

LEICESTER Tigers are keeping tabs on Harlequins full-back Louis Lynagh, son of Wallabies legend Michael.

The England U19 international, who joined Harlequins as a 13-year-old made an eye-catching Premiership debut against the Tigers last month.

Lynagh, who was born in Italy when his World Cup-winning father – who now works in the City of London – played for Benetton Rugby, is also eligible to wear the green and gold of Australia.

He was brought up in London and went to Hampton School where he became a starring member of their side before joining the Quins academy on a full-time basis in July 2019.

Lynagh had a stint on loan at National League One side Richmond, who were his first club as a youngster, earlier in the year before the season was cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis.

The Tigers were impressed by Lynagh and have marked him down as a youngster they would like to tempt to Welford Road if the chance comes up.

Quins will want to keep hold of one of their most prized youngsters.

They will not want to let him be picked off by one of their rivals who will reap the rewards of their academy work.

NEIL FISSLER

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Harlequins, Leicester Tigers, Louis Lynagh