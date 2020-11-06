Dragons shut down for two weeks after coronavirus outbreak within squad

The Dragons have been shut down for the next two weeks after seven of their playing and/or coaching staff returned positive tests for coronavirus.

It has not been disclosed whether it is the playing squad or the coaching staff who have been most impacted by the virus but, nevetheless, the Dragons’ upcoming PRO14 matches against Connacht and Glasgow Warriors have been postponed.

Agreed by the region and the WRU, a statement confirming the period of self-isolation read: “The decision has been taken to ensure health and safety of all those at the club and to reduce further transmission. All players, management and staff at the Region are to self-isolate and follow all Public Health Wales guidelines. Additional testing (in addition to the current testing programme) will also be part of these measures.”

In the last week of October, the Dragons recorded one positive test from its regular weekly screening programme, but the situation has now deteriorated.

There has been no impact on the Wales national team as they prepare for the Autumn Nations Cup, with the WRU confirming there had been no positive tests recorded upon news of the outbreak at the Dragons.

Wayne Pivac’s men face Ireland, Georgia and England in the competition, which starts for them at the Aviva Stadium on November 13.

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Dean Ryan, Dragons