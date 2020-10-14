Premiership Rugby on alert after seven positive tests at Wasps

The Premiership final between Wasps and Exeter Chiefs is set to be braced for a week of uncertainty after seven members of Wasps personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

Ten days out from the showdown at Twickenham Stadium, four players and three members of staff are now set to enter a period of self-isolation after the latest round of screening.

Wasps have taken the decision to cancel all training for the remainder of this week.

The seven positive tests could also hold implications for Bristol Bears, who faced Wasps at the Ricoh Arena on Saturday in the Premiership semi-final.

Defeat turned Bristol’s focus on the Challenge Cup final this Friday, but their preparation is now likely the subject of urgent re-testing.

A Wasps statement read: “Wasps can confirm that seven members of the playing department, three staff members and four players, have returned positive tests for COVID-19.

“The club’s medical team were informed of the test results following the latest round of the PCR COVID-19 screening programme.

“All seven, who are in good health overall, are now self-isolating and so are their close contacts. They will continue to follow Public Health England and Premiership Rugby guidelines and protocols. The Club have taken the decision to cancel training for the remainder of this week as an added precautionary measure.

“Everyone at Wasps send their best wishes to the players and staff concerned.

“The Club’s COVID-19 contact tracing, measures and protocols, which remain rigorous, will continue to be adhered to.”

