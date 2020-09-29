Leicester decision imminent on legal dispute brought by five former players

LEICESTER Tigers will decide on Tuesday if they will fight the £750,000 claim brought against them by five former players.

Noel Reid, Greg Bateman, Telusa Veainu, Kyle Eastmond and Manu Tuilagi all had their contracts terminated in July after refusing to take a 25 per cent pay cut.

And after speaking to lawyers, the quintet decided to launch a claim against the Tigers for unfair dismissal.

The Tigers were due to give them a decision two weeks ago but asked for more time and have said they will decide on Tuesday.

Eastmond, a former England international in both codes of rugby, has been heavily linked with a move to London Irish but remains the only one of the five yet to find a new club.

The others have joined clubs in the Premiership, Top 14 and PRO14, but Eastmond is taking his time to weigh up his options before looking to continue his career.

The Tigers, who last week announced the signing of 31-year-old Argentina fly-half Joaquin Diaz Bonilla from the Jaguares, could face a costly battle in the High Court if they decide that they are going to fight the claim by the players to recover their losses.

NEIL FISSLER

