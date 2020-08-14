Premiership club in salary cap probe, source tells TRP

ENGLISH rugby could be set for another salary cap storm on the eve of the Premiership returns to action.
The Rugby Paper understands a club are currently being investigated for potential breaches of the salary cap, and that it’s not Saracens.
Saracens were deducted 35 points and fined £5.36m after an inquiry into business partnerships between former owner Nigel Wray and players.
They were later docked a further 70 points to ensure that they finished bottom of the Premiership.
Clubs have agreed to lower the £7m cap to £5.6m for the 2021-22 season to help clubs overcome financial problems due to COVID-19.
We understand the club concerned are in the running to finish top four, and if anything is proven it would be a massive blow for the sport.
PRL declined to comment.
NEIL FISSLER
Tagged Salary Cap, Saracens