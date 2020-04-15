Dejected Otley go on the offensive after relegation by RFU

Otley chairman of rugby Peter Clegg is livid that his side were relegated from National 2 North based on the RFU’s ‘best playing record formula’.

Otley’s predicted 62.79 points haul put them in the relegation zone below Luctonians (64.71) and Clegg made his feelings clear.

“I’m absolutely pissed off about it – I don’t mind admitting to that,” he told The Rugby Paper.

“We had five games at home to go including two of the bottom teams – Preston Grasshoppers, who had given up the ghost, and Scunthorpe who we put 60 points on at their place.

“We knew it was in our own hands and we thought, with those ten points and Wharfedale at home, we had a hell of chance of coming out of the bottom three and finishing 10th or 11th.

“We’ve actually beaten three of the top six as well – Hinckley, Loughborough and Chester at home. It was very disappointing.”

Chairman Paul Mackie added: “When you use this formula, it plays into the hands of the teams at the top, so when you see our fixtures that would have ensured survival cancelled it hurts.

“After it was announced, we were told by the NCA (National Clubs Association) that it was the first time they had seen how promotion and relegation would have been concluded.

“It’s all quite bizarre – the regulation has the power to determine unfinished results but they’ve done a complete 180, using previous games to determine the results. They’ve torn up the rulebook.”

Relegation comes at a time of change for Otley as they are edging nearer to securing a new ground with a 21st-century pitch, a new clubhouse and extra training pitches.

Mackie added: “We’ve got the added incentive to bounce back as we’re planning a big relocation.

“Cross Green has been sold subject to planning. We’ve got 50 acres of new land 500 yards away with planning approvals expected in May next year.

“We’ve been told by the planners they will support an approval for our relocation so there’s a massive future ahead of us.”

Birmingham Moseley came out the right side of the formula in National 1, finishing 13th with 52.02 points ahead of Rotherham Titans (48.85) who were relegated.

“I think it would have been tight,” Moseley director of rugby Adam Balding said.

“Credit to Rotherham, they certainly started to get some results but so did we and we were picking up points away from home.

“I think it’s a very difficult situation and the RFU have done the best they can to find a formula that works consistently for everybody.

“On form, over 25 games, we were the better side, so taking that into account, we deserved to stay up.”

Tonbridge Juddians were handed a slice of history by the formula, reaching National 1 for the first time ever as the second-placed team in National 2 South.

After a fierce title race, their 117.02 predicted points put them ahead of Redruth (114.90) and well clear of National 2 North’s second placed team Fylde (107.88) – but director of rugby Peter Dankert believes they could have still taken the trophy from Taunton Titans (122.09).

Dankert told TRP: “Taunton were on a good run of form but had a few tricky fixtures to complete.

“We’ll never know if we could have finished top – we won more games than anyone else so we were definitely in with a shout, but we managed to be in the top two which was great.”

WARREN MUGGLETON

