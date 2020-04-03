RFU reveals final outcomes for leagues across England

After announcing Newcastle Falcons promotion from the Championship to the Premiership, the RFU have confirmed the final outcomes for leagues across England.

The body called an end to the remainder of the 2019-20 season on March 21 in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, and said it would find a solution to how promotion and relegation would be delivered.

On Thursday came the announcement that only the Premier 15s would be declared null and void, as a formula based on average home points and away points per game would be used.

Below are the RFU files which detail the standings for all leagues; Men’s rugby Level 3-12 and Women’s rugby Level 2-5.

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Championship, England, RFU, Richmond