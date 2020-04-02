RFU confirm how promotion and relegation for the Championship and below will work

Almost two weeks after the RFU cancelled the remainder of the 2019-20 season, the body has announced how promotion and relegation will be decided for the Championship and all leagues below.

Newcastle Falcons will be promoted back to the Premiership at the first attempt following their unbeaten season, as the RFU said it will base the season’s outcome on the best playing record.

That means current standings will be the recognised positions for clubs.

The RFU will make final standings a formality no later than 6pm on April 3 and available to view on their website.

Ealing Trailfinders trailed Newcastle in the Championship with a clash against the Falcons and bottom side Yorkshire Carnegie on their schedule, as well as having a game in hand.

Last month, Trailfinders director of rugby Ben Ward told TRP the club had sought legal advice.

The RFU also confirmed the Women’s Premier 15s will be declared null and void as the league does not incorporate promotion or relegation.

Reigning champions Saracens had been top of the summit after winning all 12 of their games, with usual challengers Harlequins following closely behind by just two points.

In National One, Richmond stand to be promoted to the Championship. While Rotherham Titans will join already relegation Canterbury and Hull Ionians in dropping to Level 4.

Caldy, unbeaten in National Two North and scorer of 1002 points in 25 games, had already be mathematically certain of promotion.

Taunton Titans currently lead the way in National Two South, though Tonbridge Juddians has won more matches (21 to Taunton’s 20) but lie second owing to an inferior number of bonus points.

RFU President, Peter Wheeler, said: “We believe that the decisions made provide fair and balanced outcomes for the game and maintain the integrity of the competitions. We have listened to recommendations from the heart of the game and the approach has been ratified by the RFU Council.

“This has been a difficult decision to make in the most unprecedented of circumstances. There is no single solution that will suit every club, but the approach taken is one that we believe best reflects the nature of league rugby in England.

“With 80% of the season complete for the community game, we believe our approach is fair and the right one for our leagues. We have clubs that are clear league leaders and those who have said they would benefit from relegation to play more meaningful rugby.”

