Eddie Jones signs contract extension through to 2023 Rugby World Cup

Eddie Jones has agreed an additional two-year extension which will see him continue as England head coach through to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Should Jones fulfill the length of his contract he will succeed Sir Clive Woodward as the longest-serving head coach in England history.

The Australian’s previous deal was due to expire in August next year, but the RFU began negotiations with Jones soon after he guided England to the final of the World Cup in Japan.

“The extension is a great honour for me, but in the current environment, it is only right to acknowledge what a difficult time the world is facing. We are all looking forward to a time when we can get back to playing rugby and use the sport as a force for good in bringing people back together,” Jones said.

“I never thought coming here four years ago I would be doing a second four years but the circumstances are right. Obviously it is important for the team that we keep improving and my focus will be solely on that.

“I am excited about raising the standards again. We have a great team. We set out four years ago to be the best team in the world and unfortunately we missed that by 80 minutes. Now we want to be the team that is remembered as being the greatest team the game has ever seen.

“It’s a big ambition but I believe we are capable of doing it. We have players with an enhanced reputation, we have a team that is expected to do well, so it’s a great opportunity for us to keep moving forward.”

