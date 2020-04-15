Worcester fly-half Jono Lance set to take the Tartan shilling

WORCESTER Warriors fly-half Jono Lance is in advanced talks with Edinburgh about moving to the Scottish capital this summer.

Canberra-born Lance, 29, who can also play at full-back and centre, moved to Sixways three years ago on a short-term contract.

But the extended two-year deal that he penned in February 2018 is due to run out this summer, and he looks set to leave for the PRO14.

Lance, who made his Super Rugby debut in 2011, won titles with both the Reds and the Waratahs as well as having spells with the Western Force and the Rebels.

The former Australian U20 international, who also played Sevens for his country, has made 13 appearances for Alan Solomons’ side this season scoring once.

Edinburgh boss Richard Cockerill is keen on strengthening his squad and is confident he will get a deal for Lance across the line.

The likelihood of Lance exiting the Warriors in June was heightened by the announcement of Billy Searle’s signing.

Solomons made the move for the ‘outstanding’ Wasps fly-half in January, signing the 23-year-old to a two-year contract.

NEIL FISSLER

Tagged Edinburgh, Jono Lance, Worcester Warriors