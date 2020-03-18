Dai Young plots next coaching move after Wasps exit

Former Wasps director of rugby Dai Young has revealed his desire to eventually return to the sport.

The former Wales international left his position with Wasps last month after nine years and believes he is benefiting from some time away from the sport.

“I’m getting back in the gym, getting myself fitter and losing a bit of weight. Spending a bit of time on me,” Young told the Coventry Telegraph.

“The director of rugby job is an all-consuming job, you can forget to look after yourself. I want to rest up as well and take a break from it and recharge my batteries.”

Young, who helped Wasps finish as Premiership runners-up in 2017, admits his final two seasons with the club did not go to plan from a personal perspective.

He did not get much time to coach on the field, something he would like to rectify in his next position.

The Welshman added: “The last two years at Wasps I didn’t have a direct hands-on coaching responsibility but an overseeing role.

“I’d much rather be a director of rugby, head coach. Spending more hands-on coaching time on the pitch. I’m not averse to just being a coach as well. I have got no egotistical thing about wanting to be in charge. I see my next job as being really important, I want to make sure it’s something I enjoy.”

Young spent eight years coaching Cardiff Blues prior to taking over at Wasps, while he won 51 caps for Wales during his playing career and was part of the British and Irish Lions squad that toured Australia in 1989.

