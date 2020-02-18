Dai Young leaves Wasps after nine years as director of rugby

Dai Young has brought his nine-year tenure in charge of Wasps to an end, following discussion with the Wasps board last week.

In a statement, the director of rugby shared his belief that he has ‘taken the club as far as he can’ and that the time was right for a ‘new voice’.

Young’s exit comes a week after it was revealed he would be taking a step back from first team duties, with backs coach appointed as interim head coach.

The Welshman stands in grand stature at the Premiership club not only for taking them to Twickenham in 2017, but also for his guidance and connection with the club through its uneasy transition from a debt-ridden London Wasps to the Wasps which play at the Ricoh Arena today.

Although Young experienced the agony of a extra-time defeat to Exeter Chiefs in the final three years ago, his achievements with the team won his the Premiership Director of Rugby of the Season award.

Agreeing to cut formal ties with Wasps after a steady decline in recent seasons, Young said he was looking forward to returning to the club he and his family share a bond with.

“I am extremely proud of my record during my time at Wasps and was extremely honoured to receive the Director of Rugby of the Season award in 2017,” said Young. “It was proper recognition of all we had achieved as a squad leading up to that season.

“I am very proud of the part I played in developing players who have gone on to play for their countries, like club captain Joe Launchbury.

“It will be tough to leave a club and group of people that has meant so much to me over the past decade, but I feel this is the right time for both the club and for myself.

“I would like to thank all the players, past and present, and the staff I have worked with, especially my heads of department who have become like family.

“I would also like to thank the Wasps fans who have been unbelievable in their support of me and the club, particularly during the tougher times. Their loyalty and support have meant a great deal to all of us and has made my journey even more special.

“It has been a fantastic experience for myself and my family. My wife April and I look forward to following Wasps in the future and supporting Thomas as proud parents from the stands.

“Wasps has been a huge part of my life and I wish everyone at the club the best of luck for the future.”

Young has been linked with a return to Wales, with the Ospreys a possible destination.

And Wasps wished the 52-year-old the best in his future endeavours.

Wasps Chairman Derek Richardson added: “I’d like to place my sincere thanks on record to Dai for his hard work and support over the years.

“He has done a tremendous job and, in particular, I’d like to thank him for his advice and help when I first became involved with the club, and also his support for the move to Coventry in 2014.

“We have enjoyed some very special moments and they will always be remembered fondly.

“I’d like to wish Dai all the best in his future endeavours. He will always be considered a Wasps legend and will always be welcome at the Ricoh.”

