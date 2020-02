Dai Young axed as Wasps director of rugby

Dai Young has been removed from his director of rugby role by Wasps after 11 years at the Premiership club.

Another underwhelming season domestically coupled with a pool-stage exit in the Challenge Cup has urged the Wasps board into action.

But, according to CoventryLive, the Welsh coach has not had his contract terminated and the reshuffle comes with the intentions of being only on an interim basis.

More to follow…

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Dai Young, Wasps