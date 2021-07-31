Pau-bound Daniel Ikpefan braves the crossover | James Harrington

This weekend is known as ‘the crossover’ in France – it’s when the last of the July holidaymakers head back home, while the first of the August families set off on their annual summer getaway.

It’s a nightmare for anyone travelling, and the best advice for anyone planning a trip is: don’t.

One player who has reason to enjoy the summer crossover, however, is Pau signing Daniel Ikpefan, who headed west along the southern edge of the country from Toulon, with Atila Septar going the other way.

The move marks the end of a difficult period for 27-year-old winger Ikpefan. He should have been at ...