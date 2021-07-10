Lowes leaves Ealing for DoR job

NEWS EXTRABy JON NEWCOMBE

JIMMY LOWES has left Championship high-flyers Ealing Trailfinders and taken up a position as director of rugby at local club West Park Leeds.West Park Leeds have been without a DoR since Miles Rutherford returned home to Australia in late 2019.Lowes spent the last two seasons with Ealing as skills coach, having previously been head coach of Yorkshire Carnegie, but has decided to work closer to home.The former Rugby League Man of Steel lives close to West Park’s Sycamores ground and has previously played for the club.West Park Leeds are currently in ...