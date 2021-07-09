Scott Robertson sticks by Crusaders beyond 2023

Scott Robertson has committed to New Zealand Rugby and the Crusaders by signing a new contract through to the end of 2024.

The much sought-after Robertson, who is regarded as one of the best young coaches in the world, was linked with a move away after missing out on the All Blacks job to Ian Foster in 2019.

That has posed serious questions over his future as his contract ran towards its expiration date, but his committment in a huge coup for New Zealand Rugby to have managed to keep the 46-year-old, with a number of clubs and countries rumoured to be interested in acquiring Robertson’s services.

The Crusaders head coach has won three consecutive Super Rugby titles, from 2017-2019, and two consecutive Super Rugby Aotearoa titles, in 2020 and 2021.

“I love this team, and I’m proud of what we’ve been able to achieve on and off the field over the past five seasons, for the people of the Crusaders region,” Robertson said.

“The opportunity to continue to lead a world-class coaching group, in a club where everyone is really connected – from the board, through to staff and the team on the field – is truly special.

“The Crusaders have helped me grow so much as a coach and a person, and I value the relationship I have with our playing group, they challenge me every day. The best is yet to come from this team, so I’m excited to confirm my coaching future in New Zealand.

“I also want to thank my family for their support. I wouldn’t be able to do what I do without them, and I’m fortunate that they share my passion for this club and our Crusaders family.”

A former Crusaders, Canterbury and All Blacks loose forward, Robertson started his provincial rugby playing career with Bay of Plenty in 1995, before moving to Christchurch where he played 69 games for Canterbury and 86 Super Rugby matches for the Crusaders.

Robertson featured in 23 Tests between 1998-2002. During that same period, he won four Super Rugby titles with the Crusaders, including three consecutive titles in 1998, 1999 and 2000.