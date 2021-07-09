Lions coach Gatland opts for Dan Biggar at No.10 for Sharks rematch

Dan Biggar will start for the British & Irish Lions this Saturday, as Warren Gatland’s side play Cell C Sharks at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

The game (kick-off 5pm BST) against the Durban-based Sharks replaces the originally-scheduled Tour match against the Bulls due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Bulls’ squad.

This is the second time the Lions will have played the Sharks in the Castle Lager Lions Series, having already beaten them 7-54 on Wednesday night at Emirates Airline Park.

It will be Biggar’s first match of the Tour on South African soil, after turning in a man-of-the-match performance against Japan in the curtain raiser at BT Murrayfield, but then having to isolate during the first clash against the Sharks.

Jamie George has been appointed as captain for the contest, which sees the Lions make 13 changes from midweek as only Elliot Daly and Duhan van der Merwe retain their places.

“It’s obviously been a slightly turbulent week, but we remain determined to keep rolling with the punches,” said Lions Head Coach Gatland.

“In many ways, the challenges we’ve faced this week have strengthened our resolve to do everything we can to overcome the challenges created by covid.

“Saturday is another opportunity to see how the boys go and for us as coaches to try out a few more combinations ahead of the Test series.

“We want to pass on thanks to the Sharks boys for fronting up and going again on Saturday. That’s the spirit of rugby, and a great chance for them to have another shot at us.”