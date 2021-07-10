Ford open to offers from either code after Tigers exit

■By ROSS HEPPENSTALL

MIKE FORD is open to a return to rugby following his recent departure from Leicester Tigers where he will be replaced as defence coach by former Leeds Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield.Ford is proud of his coaching record in Union and points to his work in improving Leicester’s defence from 12th to fifth in least tries conceded during the past season as Steve Borthwick’s side finished sixth and also reached the Challenge Cup final, where they lost narrowly to Montpellier.The 55-year-old Lancastrian told The Rugby Paper: “I love coaching and...