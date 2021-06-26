Verdict: Quins have taught Eddie Jones a lesson in how to attack

SO a season that started with Eddie Jones arguing it was almost impossible to play attractive attacking rugby under the current laws ended with one of the greatest Cup Finals in Rugby history, let alone Premiership history, and a nation falling back in love with the beautiful game.

And all of this after the most staggering month or more of regular season and play-off games with positive attacking rugby to the fore from start to finish.

Pat Lam’s Bristol started it off and over the last couple of months or so Harlequins have picked up the baton and taken the game even further forward.

Thes...