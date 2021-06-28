Nizaam Carr cuts short Bulls deal to sign for Wasps

Wasps have signed Nizaam Carr for a third time in a move designed to ease the loss of Jack Willis to a knee injury.

The former Springboks back row left the Premiership club last year to return home to South Africa with his family.

But after winning the Currie Cup, Super Rugby Unlocked, and reaching the final of the PRO14 Rainbow Cup, Carr will make a return to Wasps this summer.

“We have been looking to recruit a quality back-rower for a while and jumped at the opportunity to bring Nemo back to Wasps,” said Wasps head coach Lee Blackett.

“He was a very popular member of the squad on and off the pitch during his time at the club previously and we all know the positive impact he can have on games. We can’t wait to see him play in Black and Gold once again.”

Carr, 30, first signed for Wasps on loan from the Stormers during the 2017-18 season and made the move permanent that summer.

Of the course of his time at the Ricoh Arena, Carr amassed 53 appearances in total and scored 15 tries.

He said: “I am delighted to be coming back to Wasps. I really enjoyed my time at the club, and I can’t wait to play with my teammates in front of the brilliant Wasps fans again.”