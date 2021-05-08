Townsend: Saracens five will be rejuvenated

■ By ADAM HATHAWAY

LIONS attack coach Gregor Townsend insists the Saracens contingent in the squad for South Africa will be rejuvenated by their spell in the Championship.Townsend has been down this road before, he played one campaign in the second tier for Northampton in 1995-96 and claims it gave him a new lease of life.The former Scotland and Lions fly-half was in the stands for Sarries 50-15 win away at Doncaster last month and five of the former European champions’ squad are on the plane to South Africa.Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Elliot Daly, Jamie George...