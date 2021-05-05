Harlequins sign 61-Test Tommaso Allan to reinforce fly-half stock

Harlequins have announced the signing of Tommaso Allan from Benetton.

As revealed in The Rugby Paper on April 25, Quins had made it a priority to sign a new fly-half with the expectation that Marcus Smith will enter England’s plans next summer.

The pending exits of James Lang and Brett Herron at the end of the season had also created a shortness of depth behind Smith for the Premiership semi-final chasers.

Capped 61 times by Italy, Allan arrives at the Stoop from Benetton where he has spent the last five seasons.

“I’m filled with excitement signing for Harlequins,” said Allan, who has scored 12 Test tries. “Playing for a club like Quins is what a lot of players dream of. It’s a prestigious team with lots of history.

“The Club’s style of rugby is similar to how I like to play. It’s an exciting team with an attacking mindset, which mirrors the way I like to go about my rugby. The team seems to have a big fan base, hopefully, they will welcome me in with open arms.

“It will be nice to link up with Scott Steele again, who I played with a lot at the Scottish age grades. I’m genuinely really excited to give it my all with Harlequins and look forward to pushing for some silverware at The Stoop. I know my wife and I are really looking forward to moving to London and embracing a new challenge.”

Allan becomes the third new signing confirmed by Harlequins after Worcester wing Nick David’s switch was announced last month, while centre Hayden Hyde will leave Ulster to join the London club’s senior academy.

An experienced playmaker with familiarity in almost every league at the highest level of the game, Allan has also featured in both the European Challenge and Heineken Champions Cups during his career so far.

Harlequins General Manager Billy Millard said: “We’re really pleased to announce that Tommy will join us next season. He plays a positive brand of rugby and the type of game that we think will complement the Harlequins way well.

“Tommy allows us great depth at fly-half, and as a proven international he brings fantastic pedigree to what is a talented backs unit at the Club. We’re very much looking forward to welcoming him to the team and seeing him settle into the playing group.”