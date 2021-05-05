Ex-England Sevens Will Muir commits to Bath until 2023

Bath wing Will Muir has signed a new two-year contract to remain at the Rec until the summer of 2023.

The former Men’s England Sevens Player of the Year winner has excelled since making the switch the the Premiership in the west country, starting for Bath in their loss to Montpellier to be denied a place in the Challenge Cup final.

Since making his debut in February, Muir has contributed in attack with five tries in ten matches in the Blue, Black and White, impressing director of rugby Stuart Hooper who says the new deal was ‘earned’.

“Will came to us on a short-term deal with an opportunity to impress,” Hooper said.

“He’s worked incredibly hard in training and then snatched every opportunity in front of him when he’s been on the field, so he’s earned himself a deal for the long-term.

“He’s a very popular member of the squad and is someone who the rest of the squad respect and enjoy playing with.”

Bath are yet to announce new signings for 2021-22 but Muir could be the first part of extending a number of key first-team players currently at the club.

Jonathan Joseph, Joe Cokanasiga and Anthony Watson are all out of contract in the summer.

“I’m really pleased to have the chance to continue my journey with Bath,” Muir added.

“I’m still learning so much each game and I’m just grateful to have the opportunity to go out there and express myself. If I keep being hungry and keep trying to learn as much as I can, hopefully I’ll keep pushing on and help the team achieve its goals.

“I haven’t had the opportunity to play in front of the Bath supporters yet, but I’ve heard how great the Rec is when it’s packed on a matchday. To be able to play in front of a crowd that is so passionate about their rugby in the city is something I can’t wait to get stuck into.”