Lions: Five dark horses for selection from the Premiership

Warren Gatland will name his British & Irish Lions squad on Thursday for this summer’s tour of South Africa, where the world champions lie in wait.

Gatland is unbeaten in his time as head coach and crucial to effecting his gameplan in Australia and New Zealand have been the likes of Jonathan Davies and Alun Wyn Jones – a common connection to his success with Wales.

But in each of the three Tests in New Zealand, England boasted a majority in the selected 23.

Four years on and a fifth-place finish in the Six Nations has left many of England’s players facing questions over the merit...