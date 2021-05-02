DANNY Cipriani will start training with Bath later this month and one of his first matches is set to be against the club he left earlier in the season to take a break from the game – Gloucester.

And the match on June 5 is at Kingsholm where the Shed will be part of the ground that is open to spectators. Its inhabitants are sure to give the 33-year-old a warm welcome with his abrupt departure from the Cherry & Whites still to be fully explained.

“Danny will be with us in the next two or three weeks,” said Bath director of rugby, Stuart Hooper. “We will be excited to welcome him.”

Bath hav...