HARLEQUINS are one of a couple of Premiership clubs showing an interest in signing Italy flyhalf Tommaso Allan this summer.

The former Wasps academy player, 27, is now on the books of Benetton Treviso, but the ex-Scotland U20 international has been exploring a move to the Premiership.

Allan, who has also played in France for Perpignan, won the last of his 61 Test caps against England at Twickenham in February after making his Test debut in 2013.

His uncle John Allan played for Scotland and South Africa, and Quins are looking to strengthen their squad with the prospect that Marcus Smith, a...