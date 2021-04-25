John Dobson in pole to take over at Harlequins

JOHN Dobson has emerged as the front runner to take charge of Harlequins after impressing in an interview last week.

The Stormers head coach is one of four men who are all in jobs to be spoken to by Quins as they search to replace Paul Gustard.

Dobson, right, who has been in charge of the Stormers for two years, is set to be offered the job which has been vacant since Gustard’s shock departure in January.

South Africa’s World Cup-winning coach Rassie Erasmus had been linked with the job along with Scott Robertson but neither were on the short-list.

Quins also spoke to Kiwi Tabai Matson but ...