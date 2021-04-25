Francis Baron exclusive – Pt.1: This is how rugby can be saved from peril

FRANCIS Baron, acknowledged widely as English rugby’s most successful administrator of the professional era, says the RFU requires an urgent reset to put its house in order.

Baron believes there is a huge amount of work to be done if the RFU is to arrest a serious slide into debt, which in 2019/20 was over £250m.

Baron has spoken out because he feels he has a responsibility to the game as a former chief executive of 12 years standing (1998-2010), “to advise and warn when unexplained and worrying financial trends develop and appear to be unaddressed”.

He says the RFU member clubs, “have a...